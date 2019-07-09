Time-Machine Tuesday: That’s cool

This pilot fish lives in the desert southwestern U.S., where summer temperatures can run above 110 degrees Fahrenheit.

“A user told me she left her laptop in her car for an hour this afternoon,” fish says. “She turned it on but it’s giving her a green screen.

“I asked how long she left it to cool and she seemed confused.

“I told her to turn it off and put it in a cool place overnight for it to cool down, and then try it again.

“She replied, ‘Can’t I just put it in the fridge?’”

