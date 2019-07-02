How to replace Back to My Mac now Apple has killed it

Now that macOS Catalina public beta testing has begun, Apple today made good its promise to disable its Back to My Mac remote access feature for all versions of its Mac operating systems. What alternatives exist?

What has Apple done?

Back to My Mac allowed users to connect directly to one or more Macs to get things done.

Introduced in 2007 with Mac OS X Leopard, Back to my Mac users could access files, share screens, and control/access remote devices.

It was useful, but implementation was sometimes a little buggy as network security set-ups differed and enterprise firewalls frequently forbid remote connections of this kind.

Apple announced its intention to disable the feature in May:

"As of July 1, 2019, Back to My Mac service is not available in any other version of macOS," it announced on a support page.

Apple has now made good its promise and switched Back to my Mac off.

With the closure, an Apple tech support note suggests we use iCloud Drive for file access and sharing and Apple Remote Desktop to manage Macs remotely.

What can we replace these services with?

Use Mac’s built-in Screen Sharing tools

It is already possible to use screen sharing to view and control another Mac remotely, you just need to set the system up first.

This is explained in more detail in this tech support note, but here’s a very brief version (Refer to the note if it’s not clear or your configuration differs):

Open System Preferences>Sharing on your Mac

Check the Screen Sharing tickbox

You’ll need to define who can share the screen: All users or only these users

To add a user, tap the Plus button and select the user there – only existing Mac users will be listed.

You can also set options for controlling your screen using the Computer Settings button.

What can we use for remote file access?

Apple has taken massive steps in terms of remote file access with deep integration between iCloud Drive and all Apple devices.

It’s now easy to access and use documents, images, videos and other data created on a Mac from any other Apple device logged into the same user ID.

Apple’s Files app lets iOS users access almost everything – you just have to turn on Desktops and Documents in iCloud Drive.

You can also use popular third-party online file storage and sharing services, such as Box, Dropbox or OneDrive to store and share data across all your devices.

You aren’t confined to consumer services: Egnyte, Tresorit, SpiderOak and most proprietary enterprise sharing systems should now be compatible with Apple devices.

In most cases, all of these are also accessible via a Web browser.

In fact, when it comes to file sharing, sync and collaboration, Mac users are now spoiled for choice.

What can we use to control a Mac remotely?

When it comes to remote access and control, there are many third-party tools available, though cost and security may differ. For example:

TeamViewer

Available for multiple platforms (including Android) TeamViewer software lets you control remote computers, share desktops and files, enjoy web conferencing and more. You can use platform-specific apps, or a web browser to do this. More information.

LogMeIn for Mac

Very much a business-focused solution, LogMeIn for Mac is extremely easy to use, connects fast and even lets you access your Mac remotely from your iPhone (using an app). You get 1TB online storage and a free LastPass account and a range of collaboration and other features. More information.

Screens

There’s usually an app for that, and Screens is that app. This is an iOS app that lets you access your Mac, and also your PC, Linux or Pi. The app automatically scans for Macs and iOS devices on the network you are on and you can access those machines almost immediately with a password. More information.

Additional solutions include: Jump Desktop, GoToMyPC, NoMachine, Parallels Access, and Microsoft Remote Desktop for Mac.

Given so much choice, it really comes down to what kind of service you need.

I do hope this report helps if you need to find a solution with which to replace Back to My Mac.

