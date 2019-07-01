Intro to UEM

As a technology leader in today’s modern workplace, you need to give employees the tools to work when, where, and how they want.

This means supporting a diverse ecosystem of devices, apps, services, and operating systems.

But, as security breaches become more frequent and cyberattacks grow in sophistication, providing end-user flexibility and securing company data has become a delicate balancing act.

Unified endpoint management, or UEM, is the practice of securing your company’s assets, the simplification of IT operations, and the ability for IT to deliver choice and flexibility to end users.

So, what should a best-in-class UEM solution look like?

First, it should support all users regardless of device or operating system.

Second, it should feature robust security controls across multiple layers to secure the user, the device, the app, and any scenario where company data is accessed.

And third, it should integrate with existing infrastructure and investments, enabling IT teams to choose and evolve the balance of on-premises and cloud management that works best for them.

At Microsoft, we approach UEM with these principles in mind to offer our customers the following:

A great user experience on every device. From Windows to Android and iOS. From laptops and tablets to IoT and thin clients. UEM from Microsoft supports all devices, all scenarios, and all work styles.

UEM from Microsoft means security that prompts users for additional levels of authentication based on the type and health of device being used, and the sensitivity of information being accessed.

Shifting to UEM with Microsoft means fewer tools to manage, integrated cross-product automation, and reuse of skillsets for managing on-premises and in the cloud, as the balance of your workloads evolve over time.

With unified endpoint management from Microsoft, end users are empowered to achieve more while improving security, lowering costs and reducing IT complexity.

