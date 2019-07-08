Consultant joins pilot fish’s project, and he quickly becomes notorious for his nonstop talk about his vasectomy. Soon everyone on the team knows that he and his wife had one child, she announced that she didn’t want any more, and he got snipped. But just telling them about this doesn’t seem to be enough for him; he keeps harping on the subject, extolling the virtues of the procedure, and citing statistics about the medical risks of pregnancy and the costs of rearing children. Everyone gets the feeling that he won’t shut up about it until they all bring in certificates proving that they got snipped.

Instead, he got snipped — from the project team.

