Unclear on the concept

Pilot fish works in an office where everyone uses thin clients — on a slow network — that take a long time to start up. No, not a “relatively” long time. We’re talking 10-plus minutes. The situation is so frustrating that most of the staff leave their thin clients on all the time.

IT has told everyone that there isn’t anything they can do, but those slow machines are perennially a hot topic of conversation around the coffee machine. One day, fish almost chokes on his coffee, though, when one worker asks him, “Could it be the monitor?”

Next coffee break, send Sharky your true tale of IT life at sharky@computerworld.com. You can also subscribe to the Daily Shark Newsletter and read some great old tales in the Sharkives.