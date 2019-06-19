Microsoft's Compatibility Promise

I’m excited to announce a unique promise from Microsoft to our customers.

With the end of support for Windows 7 and Office 2010 around the corner, it’s time to make the shift to Windows 10 and Office 365 Pro Plus. But we know for some that might raise concerns because previous upgrades weren’t as smooth as they wanted them to be.

Now, we promise you can upgrade with 100 percent confidence your apps will be compatible. And Microsoft will be with you every step of the way. Here’s how.

Microsoft has made a huge investment in compatibility—including applications, add-ons, and macros—to ensure all apps run smoothly and seamlessly in Windows 10 and Office 365.

We call it compatibility by design. And we have billions of data points that show it’s working.

For example, each month Microsoft users around the world conduct around 450 billion authentications. Microsoft also gets signals from 700 million Windows clients.

With that kind of volume, from real customers, we found that:

More than 99 percent of Windows 7 apps are compatible with Windows 10

Out of 255,000 unique applications, only 402 had compatibility issues – that’s only 0.16 percent

About 130 million files in Office from around 1,400 companies showed the same kind of compatibility.

All this data shows over 99 percent compatibility. And we’re confident you’ll have a similar experience.

Microsoft has also developed tools to help you. Desktop analytics and the Office readiness toolkit are a great way to get started.

These allow you to intelligently analyze your systems to:

View your application inventory.

Prioritize the most common and most-used applications.

Validate compatibility status—fixing any problems and ensuring the testing is done efficiently and effectively.

In case one of your apps falls in the “less than 1” percent that isn’t compatible, Microsoft has also created the Desktop App Assure program to ensure it will be solved quickly for with no additional cost

The Desktop App Assure program gives you a direct line to Microsoft’s engineering team. Just pick up the phone and talk to a live expert who’s ready to help. And no one knows more about Windows and the application layer than Microsoft.

Compatibility by design means 99% compatibility proven by data + Desktop App Assure program equals Microsoft’s promise of 100% compatibility confidence.

With end of support for Windows 7 and Office coming soon, it’s important for you to start the upgrade soon. And now, you can do it with absolute confidence.

Get started today with the quick-start checklist.

*Desktop App Assure program is available to Microsoft FastTrack customers