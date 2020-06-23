Download the Best Places to Work in IT archives, 1994 to 2020

Every year since 1994, Computerworld has searched for organizations across the U.S. that attract skilled tech professionals by offering robust salaries, stellar benefits, access to cutting-edge technology, flexible work environments and more. This year we’ve joined forces with our sister publication Insider Pro to present the 100 Best Places to Work in IT.

Want to see if a potential employer has ever been on the list, or which organizations have earned a spot on the list in multiple years? Download this Excel spreadsheet to browse, sort or search through 27 years of Best Places lists.