Free course: Managing PCs and Devices with Microsoft Intune

Managing corporate hardware can be a bewildering process for some IT shops. With that in mind, Computerworld – in partnership with tech training provider PluralSight – is providing this free course on using Intune to make device management easier.

In this modern-day mobile world in which we work, IT admins often find themselves facing a bewildering number of challenges brought on by the surge of mobile devices in the office and the consumerization of IT.

One answer to managing all of those corporate devices: Microsoft Intune.

In partnership with PluralSight, Computerworld is offering a free course, “Managing PCs and Devices with Microsoft Intune,” created by veteran Windows administrator and trainer Jason Yates. The course is available until Aug. 1, 2019.

In this course, you will learn how to leverage Intune's capabilities to deal with common mobility challenges, including BYOD and CYOD, and better manage PCs in corporate or personal settings. For starters, you'll learn how to organize Intune's deployment scheme by creating users and groups, and how to prepare Intune for device enrollment. Next, you will learn how Intune's policies work, how to resolve policy conflicts and Yates will explore the many types of policies available.

Finally, you'll explore Intune's dashboard capabilities and reporting features as well as how to deploy and manage Windows devices. Most importantly, at the end of this course, you will be able to apply your knowledge of Intune to help provide solutions for common PC management and mobility issues.

As Yates himself explains: "This is one of the most important courses I've ever taught, simply because today's mobile first, cloud first world is exerting all these new pressures and challenges on IT staff."

