Throwback Thursday: And what could be more important than that?

This state university is in the process of getting rid of its custom-programmed mainframe software, virtualizing its server environment and trying to integrate the whole works into something manageable, says a pilot fish on the scene.

“In our quest for companies that would have the correct type of management software to meet our complex needs and wants, we interviewed two very extensively,” fish says. “This included several RFIs and phone interviews and emails for several months.”

And because it’s a state university — with all the rules and regulations of a state-run agency — the process of vetting the vendors is grueling.

That’s not the worst of it, though. Once the vendors have passed muster from the standpoint of support, usability, integration and security — the things IT cares about — there’s the even more challenging task of getting a response from upper management about OK’ing the two short-listed vendors.

Finally, the IT department hears from upper management. A decision? Nope. The big bosses are just informing IT that there’s a third vendor whose product will have to be vetted.

“We were all taken back — this usually takes months,” says fish. “But OK, maybe this is a fabulous new product.

“When we asked why we were dropping everything and going in this new direction, the answer was: ‘Because the guy is nice.’

“Now that’s the reason to switch vendors and software!”

Be nice to Sharky. Send me your true tale of IT life at sharky@computerworld.com. You can also subscribe to the Daily Shark Newsletter and read some great old tales in the Sharkives.