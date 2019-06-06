Connected RPA Delivers A Digital Workforce

In most work roles, there are some tasks that require very little creativity and instead can be seen as boring, repetitive and mundane. Imagine software that can step in and automate those tasks, so human workers can get busy innovating, creating and collaborating on more meaningful parts of their job. This is the promise of Robotic Process Automation (RPA).

Business leaders today understand the benefits of RPA and agree this technology is poised to make a positive impact on their workforce and operations – both now and in the future. At the recent Blue Prism World event in Orlando, the potential for RPA was center stage as Blue Prism and its partners showcased the benefits of connected-RPA in business today.

“They’ve never had the tools to do it before, they’ve never had the technical capabilities,” said Pat Geary, Chief Evangelist with Blue Prism. “Suddenly it’s in their hands and can unleash this creativity, this wave for entrepreneurialism.”

A pioneer and innovator in RPA, Blue Prism is delivering a digital workforce - which gives government and business leaders intelligent skills to automate mission-critical business processes – all while meeting the requirements of the most demanding IT environments.

What I am most excited about is how we are using this technology to change our customer experience,’ said Heather Ruehl, RPA Solution Architect at ATB Financial. “We are putting new tools in the hands of team members to spend time making customers’ lives richer. We are speeding up the experience of working with ATB. We’ve taken some processes and improved them by 99 percent. Things that would have taken four days we are taking them down to four minutes.”

As partners like Ruehl attest, digital workers are sophisticated software robots that are capable of processing information, executing transactions and mimicking the ways humans conduct work. But they can do it faster, with fewer errors, and they are always on -- 24/7. They can collaborate, work in teams and combine forces to complete workloads. And like a human employee, digital workers can inform, augment, support and assist people in the automated fulfillment of service-based tasks.

“It’s really allowing computers to do what computers do best,” said Rob Schaafsma Director, Software Development at Adlib, a Blue Prism partner. “Really mundane tasks, done over and over again, that human workers would typically find really boring. It will free up the human workforce to do creative things that humans are good at doing.”

An intelligent, connected, easy to control digital workforce will no doubt be a major factor to transform the enterprise – and will solve multiple business challenges. The digital workforce will deliver greater productivity, efficiencies, opportunities and value.

“Connected-RPA is all about closing that digital entrepreneur gap – empowering large enterprises to find their own internal entrepreneurs, join them together, and use technology that is business-led to deliver ongoing innovation,” said Dave Moss, CTO and co-founder of Blue Prism. “Organizations finding new capacity and speed to value and, with what we call the Connected Entrepreneur Enterprise, using their size as a strength to fight disruption and innovation from competitors.”

The beauty of this automation capability gives enterprises a game changing way of staying competitive and accelerating time to market for new services and products by easily accessing and exploiting leading-edge cloud, AI and cognitive capabilities. Now imagine an intelligent digital workforce capable of self-learning and continuous improvement, empowering users to automate billions of transactions while returning hundreds of millions of hours of work back into the business—freeing up employees to create, build and share their innovations. That’s where we are going.

Together with humans, the digital workforce will drive innovation and imagination – and help enterprises thrive in the digital age.