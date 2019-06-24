27 advanced Trello tips and tricks

Whether you're collaborating with colleagues or flying solo on a mission, you can't do much better than Trello when it comes to keeping the pieces of your projects in order.

Trello is an Atlassian-owned task-management app that makes it easy to organize practically anything imaginable — images, ideas, links, lists, you name it — via a series of drag-and-drop cards that live within subject-oriented boards. If you're reading this story, though, you probably already know that. (And if you don't, you might want to mosey over to Computerworld's Trello introduction before reading any further.)

So let's get right to the good stuff, shall we? Once you've mastered the Trello basics, it's time to become a true Trello master — to uncover the service's numerous advanced options, features, and shortcuts. Trello's overflowing with such power-user possibilities, and it's up to you to find them and learn how to use 'em to your advantage.

That's precisely what the tips on this page are all about. Read on and prepare to take your Trello trekking to a whole new level.

(Note that these tips apply primarily to Trello's desktop and web-based interfaces, not the mobile apps.)

Getting info into Trello