Hybrid cloud is having an undeniably positive impact on IT’s ability to deliver performance to the business. Now it’s time for organizations to use hybrid cloud resources to improve IT services delivery, according to an IDC whitepaper.

While IT is a key element in successful operations of organizations in the digital world, business objectives drive more investments in new projects and initiatives. According to IDC’s CloudView Survey, the majority of IT’s most important initiatives are oriented toward business, not IT.

However, IT strategies are an integral part of all initiatives, whether they are focused on IT or business objectives. As such, enablement of hybrid cloud is not limited to the IT side of organizations but rather becomes a part of the broader cloud experience spreading across multiple functions within the organization.

Business and IT needs are defined by myriad of factors including but not limited to its specialization and business model, mix of workloads, financial health, maturity, composition of the workforce, and profile of customer base. These needs shape an organization’s choice when it comes to electing where to run its workloads and defining a right combination of on-premises and off-premises resources.

What should be common for all organizations choosing the cloud path is the fact that private cloud remains a central point of a hybrid strategy, in either a datacenter or hosted environment.

The New Hybrid Cloud for IT

Hybrid cloud reflects an approach to workload design, deployment, and delivery that allows organizations to get more effective use out of their compute and data assets, as well as the open source ecosystems available for cloud-native development.

To fully utilize the potential of a hybrid cloud strategy, organizations need to adopt a hybrid cloud platform that incorporates support for existing and emerging operating environments and enables seamless connection of resources across multiple cloud types.

Today, many cloud service and IT solution providers like HPE are building and delivering a new set of hybrid cloud services and solutions that help organizations deliver a flexible and open cloud experience at the speed businesses demand.

Hybrid cloud solutions also take advantage of advanced multicloud management software and services to maintain visibility, control, and compliance across all clouds and for all hybrid workloads. Three characteristics are at the heart of these new hybrid cloud platforms:

Software defined, workload optimized, and composable: Built on a software-defined and composable infrastructure that aggregates compute, storage, and networking resources into shared resource pools available for on-demand allocation; includes an orchestration layer; and supports integrated functions for self-discovery, workload provisioning, infrastructure analytics, and self-healing

2. Open and hybrid by design: Leverages a highly standardized cloud software platform that supports instance, container, and serverless operating environments; is tightly linked to one or more public cloud platforms; and is easy to link to a hybrid cloud management solution

Easily consumable: Delivery via an easy to configure, order, deploy, maintain, upgrade and, ultimately, replace solution that can be consumed via subscription or pay-as-you-use models

