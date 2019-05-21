What’s the emergency?

Pilot fish works in a large control center, which has several emergency shutdown buttons, not just around the room but in the halls outside as well — just in case it ever becomes essential to turn off all the emergency power quickly. A moving crew comes along one day with some bulky equipment, and one fellow trying to walk down the hallway has to press against the wall so they can pass. And of course backs into one of the big red shutdown buttons. You can picture what happens: Everything goes down. It’s not pretty.

It’s things like this that explain why such buttons usually have plastic shields that have to be lifted up before you can push the button. That’s certainly what they have now in that control center.

Press the button on your keyboard that will send Sharky your true tales of IT life, at sharky@computerworld.com. You can also subscribe to the Daily Shark Newsletter and read some great old tales in the Sharkives.