Google Docs cheat sheet

Google Docs is a powerful word processor that you use through your web browser. It's integrated with Google Drive to store your documents in the cloud. Anyone with a Google account can use it for free, and it's also available as part of G Suite — Google's subscription-based collection of online office apps for business and enterprise customers that includes Google Sheets, Slides, Gmail, Keep, and more. In addition to the web interface, there are Docs mobile apps for Android and iOS.

This quick guide will get you started with Google Docs and up to speed on how its features work, such as sharing your documents and collaborating on them with others.

