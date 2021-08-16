Google Docs cheat sheet: How to get started

Google Docs is a powerful word processor that you use through your web browser. It’s integrated with Google Drive to store your documents in the cloud. Anyone with a Google account can use Google Docs for free. It’s also available with Google Workspace — Google’s subscription-based online collection of office apps that also includes Gmail, Google Slides, Google Sheets, and more. There are Google Docs mobile apps for Android and iOS, too.

This quick guide will get you started with Google Docs and show you how to share your documents and collaborate on them with other people.

Share this story: Google Workspace admins, pass this guide on to your users to help them get up to speed with Google Docs.