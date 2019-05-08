5 IFTTT alternatives worth trying

Millions of individuals and business users have come to love and depend upon IFTTT and all the cool “codeless automations” it makes possible between disparate web-based apps and services. But recently, the workflow automation platform lost many of its Gmail integrations. IFTTT said the reason is because Google made changes to its API ecosystem that disabled all Gmail triggers and the “create a draft action” on IFTTT.

Unsurprisingly, some devout IFTTT users were unhappy. “I rely on IFTTT and the Gmail applet for a significant amount of automation for my business,” Reddit user Esivni posted. “Finding another solution will cause a large amount of down time and stress to me.”

However, IFTTT competitors such as Zapier and Microsoft Flow continue to offer Gmail automations. If the Gmail news has you seeking another workflow automation platform — or you’re just curious about IFTTT alternatives — read on. The following contenders are all worth a look for business users at companies of all sizes.