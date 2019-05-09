Throwback Thursday: But thanks for asking

This IT department tries to keep lines of communication open with users, it really does. But it doesn’t always work, says a pilot fish on the scene.

“Communications with our regional offices are strained due to differences in culture, office standards and level of technical expertise,” fish says. “Frequently our specific questions are answered with less than helpful answers.

“For example: ‘Do the solution options we outlined for you make sense? If so, we’d like to have you choose the one that makes the most sense for you so we can implement it Thursday. Please let us know right away.’

“Their answer: ‘Thank you.’

“My personal favorite, though, was when we asked, ‘How many backup tapes do you currently have in your office?’

“Their answer: ‘All of them.’”

