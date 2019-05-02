Win10 version 1809 gets its laggard second 'April' cumulative update, KB 4501835

While most of Win10-dom saw their second monthly patches a week ago, those of us who follow such things have waited with bated breath to see when the new cumulative update for Win10 version 1809 would arrive. “C Week” (the week containing the third Tuesday of the month) came and went, then “D Week.” Then we hit “E Week” — the undocumented week that contains the fifth Tuesday of the month, and nothing appeared there either.

Yesterday, we stumbled on a Knowledge Base article announcing the arrival of a new “optional non-security” cumulative update, KB 4051835. Two gotchas:

The patch itself didn’t appear until many hours after the KB article arrived. Even now, early Thursday morning, it’s only available via manual download — neither “Check for updates” nor WSUS summons the genie.

Nine of the 10 described fixes are for the ongoing Japanese Reiwa Era bug. I should probably say “bugs,” as in festering swarm.

Oddly, in the Microsoft Catalog, the latest cumulative update is listed as:

2019-05 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 1809

... whereas in the past, these 1809 laggards have been identified with the previous month. I would’ve expected “2019-04 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 1809.” A foolish inconsistency.

Perhaps we now have a “Pre A week”?

It remains to be seen if this patch fixes the Japanese Era bug. Microsoft’s been trying to swat it through dozens of patches over the past several months. Rumor has it that the problem still hasn’t been fixed.

In somewhat related news, Microsoft also shipped a cumulative update, KB 4497093, for Win10 version 1903 — the version that’s still officially in the “Insider” beta testing phase — including a new Servicing Stack Update, KB 4498524.

We’re anxiously awaiting “Week F” on the AskWoody Lounge.