Wayback Wednesday: At least he asked

Malware from the web is slowly becoming a problem where this support pilot fish works.

“We have about two tickets a week with users saying they have thousands of viruses and they need to download software,” says fish.

“Now, every machine has virus protection, and everyone runs locked-down in user-only mode to prevent the rogue installation of software. But we have decided we need to increase our user awareness after the following ticket was received at the help desk:

“‘I just received an ominous warning that my computer was infected with several viruses. I tried running the program to remove these viruses (as it indicated for me to do), but I’m not sure it worked.

“‘I wanted to let you guys know in case there is something else I need to do.’”

