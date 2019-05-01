About that Windows 7 End-of-Life nag screen: It ain’t working

Windows 7 is nearing end of support. That’s an indisputable fact. Many Windows 7 users have been greeted by the cheerful death proclamation shown in the screenshot.

We don’t know how many Windows 7 customers have seen that screen, but we do know what effect the death announcement has had on Windows 7 usage so far.

Zip. Nada.

According to NetMarketShare, the usage share of Windows 7 has gone from 36.52% in March to 36.43% in April.

According to StatCounter, the usage share of Windows 7 has gone from 33.41% in March to 33.38% in April.

Both changes are statistically insignificant.

I don’t see any Windows 7 customers quaking in their boots. Do you?

