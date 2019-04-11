Throwback Thursday: It’s easier that way

This pilot fish works at a psychiatric hospital where, he says, “our most challenged individuals are all too often medical doctors.”

It’s one of them that a tech is trying to help in a call that fish overhears.

Tech: “Hold down the control key.”

“Did you hold it down?”

“Hold it down.”

“The control key, are you holding it down?”

“The control key.”

“Yes, the control key.”

“On the keyboard.”

“Yes, the control key.”

“The keyboard.”

“What is next to your mouse?”

“That's your keyboard.”

“Where are you sitting?”

“I'll be right over.”

