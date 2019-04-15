Microsoft surrenders control over Windows 10 upgrades: What you need to know

Every few months, the Redmond, Wash. company switches up scheduling or support or something about Window 10, just to make sure everyone is paying attention.

Earlier this month, Microsoft again reshaped Windows 10's delivery. Or maybe the change wasn't about disbursing updates, but about not distributing them.

It all depends on your point-of-view.

Not surprisingly, there were questions. We have answers. (Maybe even the right ones.)

What did Microsoft do now? Did it change how long it supports Windows 10 again? No.

Instead, Microsoft futzed around with how updates are distributed to some Windows 10 PCs. Note the some. Specifically, Microsoft will soon add a new option - labeled "Download and install now" - to the "Windows Update" settings pane that will let users running Windows 10 Home and Windows 10 Pro manually trigger one of the twice-annual feature upgrades.