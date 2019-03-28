What Microsoft's 'full-Chromium' Edge browser brings to the table

Nearly three months ago, Microsoft waved the browser white flag, saying it would scrap Edge's original rendering engine and replace it with Blink, the engine that also powers Google's Chrome.

By going "full-Chromium," Microsoft has upended its browser strategy in a way not seen since a disastrous decision in 2014 that forced users to upgrade to newer versions of Internet Explorer (IE). In reality, there was little downside to the radical move toward Chromium: IE is on legacy life support and if Edge slipped any lower in user share it would simply vanish.

Microsoft has yet to officially launch a preview of full-Chromium Edge, but with the recent leak of a functional early version, the time is right to start asking the important questions about the browser.

We've answered those we thought most significant for now and will regularly revisit that list with additions and rewrites as Microsoft releases, tests, re-releases and re-tests its built-on-Chromium browser.

Why is Microsoft going full-Chromium on Edge?

Good question. There are multiple answers.