Throwback Thursday: Waste not, want not?

Company president calls in IT pilot fish, complaining that when he tries to print a PDF document, what’s on his screen is not what comes out of the printer.

“When I went to his office to watch the processes, sure enough, he printed the PDF, and another document came out of the printer,” says fish.

“I picked up the document and turned it over — and there was the document he printed.

“I informed him that recycling paper was not only bad for the printer, but apparently caused confusion.”

