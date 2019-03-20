The new 'Get Windows 10' announcement arrives for Win7 in KB 4493132

Those of you who discovered a new optional patch, KB 4493132, on your Windows 7 machines this morning can breathe a sigh of relief. Although Microsoft’s official documentation says the nagware “patch” (if you can call it that) should come through automatic update, in fact every report I’ve seen so far says that KB 4493132 is playing nice, sitting in the “Optional” list in Windows Update.

The KB article itself has almost no information:

After 10 years of servicing, January 14, 2020, is the last day Microsoft will offer security updates for computers running Windows 7 SP1. This update enables reminders about Windows 7 end of support. More information about Windows 7 end of support can be found here. This update is available through Windows Update. If automatic updates are enabled, this update will be downloaded and installed automatically. For more information about how to turn on automatic updating, see Windows Update: FAQ.

That last paragraph seems to be, mercifully, incorrect — at least at this point.

We’ve been promised that you can turn off the nag, and keep it off permanently. Given the experiences with the GWX program — which found a way to not only reappear, but to install Win10 without provocation — I find that very hard to believe. But I'd be very glad to be wrong.

Of course you should make sure that automatic update is turned off.

Thx, PKCano.

We're following intently on the AskWoody Lounge. Seven Semper Fi!