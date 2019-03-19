Heavenly tech support

Pilot fish is helping his pastor fine-tune the church LAN when he notices that the day-care facility next door has a wide-open and unsecured Wi-Fi connection.

Fish’s pastor wants to connect to the day-care center’s printer and print a document saying, “This is from your neighbors. You need to tighten the security on your Wi-Fi.”

Fish suggests that they instead print a document that says, “This is from God. You need to go to church. There’s a really nice one right next door.”

“Too bad the pastor overruled me,” says fish.

