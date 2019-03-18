W-I-D-E area network

Pilot fish is working at the Washington headquarters of a federal bureau, one that may or may not do investigations, but one that definitely has offices all over the world.

Fish wants to print a document, but the color printer in his office area is out of toner, and none will be available until the next day.

So he opens the print manager, sees his printer in the list, and changes his print command to the next printer down. And he adds a page with his office room number, his phone number and his email, asking whoever finds the printout to contact him and let him know where to find the doc so he can pick it up. The next morning, there’s an email waiting for him: “This is the Legal Attache Office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. When can we expect you to come pick up your printout?”

