Q&A: Chistina Care Health CIO talks up Apple's Health Record app

On Dec. 12, Delaware-based Christiana Care Health System went live with Apple's Health Record platform, enabling its patients to use the mobile app and gain real-time access on their iOS devices to information contained in their electronic health records (EHRs).

The non-profit healthcare system is home to more than 260 doctors, has more than 11,800 workers and includes a network of outpatient services, home health care, medical aid units, and two hospitals with a total of 1,227 beds, among other services. Last year, there were more than 52,000 patient admissions.

Christina Care is one of about 200 health systems in the United States that have deployed Apple Health Record – something fewer than 5% of healthcare facilities have done. As of last month, about 700 of Christina Care's patients were using the Health Record app on their devices to access EHR information.

Previously, medical records were held in multiple locations, requiring patients to log into each care provider’s website and piece together their information manually.

While not granular, the information in Apple's Health Record does include a patient's allergies, medical conditions, immunizations, lab results, medications, procedures and vital signs; patients also can receive automatic notifications when their health data is updated.

Apple's Health Record platform uses the Health Level Seven (HL7) application programming interface (API) and the Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) industry standard; the two specifications enable all EHR platforms to upload basic patient data from a standard continuity of care document (CCDA) into a single Apple format, once a patient opts in.