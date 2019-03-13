These P2P blockchain-based services want your computer – and they'll pay you

Utilizing blockchain's decentralized architecture, smart contracts and cryptocurrency applications, an emerging ecosystem of start-ups is now offering to pay companies and consumers for their computers' unused storage capacity and network bandwidth.

The companies, which use blockchain's peer-to-peer (P2P) architecture to deploy software to disparate computers or servers, then offer services through aggregated resources – from data storage for distributed application development to cybersecurity.

Washington-based Gladius says it has even figured out how to end distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks using excess internet bandwidth from corporations and individuals during down time. This month, it launched its LegionP2P software, which aggregates unused network bandwidth and makes it instantly available to any participating company to fend off inbound DDoS attacks.

It also allows Gladius to distribute content over the P2P network, which is where the company's CEO, 20-year-old Max Niebylski sees the most promise.

The goal, Niebylski said, "is to become the largest content delivery network in the world without actually owning a single piece of hardware."

Palo Alto, Calif.-based Filecoin and Atlanta-based Storj Labs are using blockchain to manage a storage aggregator that rewards those who rent out unused storage with cryptocurrency or with free storage and network capacity.