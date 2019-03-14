Throwback Thursday: Safety first

Contractor is doing some construction work in this data center and wants to keep everything safe, reports a pilot fish there.

“They needed to rope off the area where the work was being done,” fish says. “They tied the rope to the safety cover of the emergency power off switch.

“Of course, somebody ran into the rope and knocked the cover off. This set off the alarm.

“So the workman pressed the button to turn off the alarm.

“Well, the alarm was shut off — along with the entire data center.”

