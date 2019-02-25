Microsoft to stop providing Windows 10 'ready for business' guidance

Microsoft plans to soon streamline its Windows 10 servicing jargon by eliminating a term that describes the first release phase of each feature upgrade.

Critics say the change will leave commercial customers unsure about where the upgrade stands on stability and reliability.

"Businesses saw the declaration of CBB/SAC as the point in time whereby Microsoft, and this was in their own words, [said] it was 'ready for business,'" asserted Susan Bradley. "Now we have to start over with our own timeline." Bradley, a computer network and security consultant, moderates the PatchMangement.org mailing list and writes for AskWoody.com, the Windows tip site run by Woody Leonard, a Computerworld blogger.

In a post to a company blog, John Wilcox - a Windows-as-a-Service (WaaS) evangelist for Microsoft - laid out the terminology change. "Beginning with Windows 10, version 1903 (the next feature update for Windows 10), the Windows 10 release information page will no longer list SAC-T information for version 1903 and future feature updates," Wilcox wrote.

One would think that dropping one term would be of little importance to Windows users. One would be wrong.

"This is horrible and an ongoing insult to your customers," raged one commenter, identified as Michael Smith, in a message appended to Wilcox's post.