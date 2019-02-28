Throwback Thursday: And you know which method he’ll choose

This medical claims clearinghouse deals with thousands of doctors and millions of medical claims every month, reports a pilot fish working there.

“Early this week, I was asked to research why a new client wasn’t getting his reports back,” fish says. “I looked into it.”

Fish determines that the client wasn’t getting the reports because they weren’t being generated by the system.

And they weren’t being generated because the claim information was never loaded into the system.

And that’s because the client’s own system wasn’t producing valid electronic medical claim documents.

When that happens, an email is generated about the problem — not automatically, but manually by someone on staff at the clearinghouse who regularly informs IT about any new clients with problems getting their claims through the system.

And who is it that generates that email? “Exactly the same person who requested that I look into why the client was not getting the reports,” grumbles fish.

“So — two methods to find out what is happening: open a help desk ticket and make three people spend over an hour researching the claims flow — or look at the email that he created.”

