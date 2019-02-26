File that one under ‘Somebody else’s problem’

Fish’s team often gets tickets from managers at this company’s 50 remote sites looking to set up a new hire, often after the new person has already reported for work.

Last-minute requests aren’t a huge problem, but the support team is forever noting to these managers that the setup requests must originate with HR, which does a background check and gets all needed confidentiality agreements signed. Without that stuff, fish’s team can’t give anyone access to company information.

This happens often enough that fish can’t help but ponder the bigger picture: “How are these managers planning on paying these people without first letting HR know they’ve been hired?”

