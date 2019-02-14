News Analysis

All about Android upgrades (and why they're late) | TECH(talk)

The release of a new version of Android always causes a hopeful stir among users. So why does it take so long for device makers to roll them out?

Executive Editor, Computerworld |

TECH(talk)
Why Android updates are so late | TECH(talk)
Why Android updates are so late | TECH(talk)
Closed Captioning Closed captioning available on our YouTube channel
More for you to like:
tt19 002 thumbnail
Collaboration software is on the move in 2019 Collaboration software is on the...
uber tech talk
Uber hack, Google tracks, AWS packs (in China) ... and Firefox is back Uber hack, Google tracks, AWS... (30:40)
screen shot 2019 01 28 at 1.35.37 pm
The technology that scares us The technology that scares us
screen shot 2019 01 28 at 1.39.45 pm
Pricey iPhones, intent-based networks, GPS spoofing and smartwatches Pricey iPhones, intent-based...
screen shot 2019 01 28 at 1.42.04 pm
Why should enterprises care about intent-based networking? Why should enterprises care about...
screen shot 2019 01 28 at 1.43.20 pm
GPS spoofing, jamming and real-world threats GPS spoofing, jamming and...
The yearly release of a new version of Android always causes a hopeful stir among users. But most of them have to wait months, or even longer, to get the update on their devices.
Current Job Listings

It's not exactly news that Android upgrades almost always take a lo-o-o-o-o-ng time to roll out to most users. As in months. Often, many months. Sometimes more than a year.

Sometimes never.

(There is an exception: Google delivers new versions of Android to its Pixel line right away, and did just that with the release of Android 9.0 (Pie) last fall.)

It's now been six months since Pie arrived, which means it's time for Computerworld blogger JR Raphael's comprehensive look at how device-makers are doing when it comes to upgrades. 

Raphael joined Computerworld Executive Editor Ken Mingis to go over the findings, as well as discuss how Google's Project Treble is working. Treble is the company's answer to slow update rollouts; it's designed to streamline the process as much as possible to help the hardware folks push out updates quickly.

(Spoiler: Project Treble doesn't seem to have helped much.)

Raphael then rounds out the discussion with insights into why Android upgrades are so important

For an audio-only version of this episode, click play (or catch up on all earlier episodes) below. Or you can find us on iTunes or Pocket Casts, where you can download each episode and listen at your leisure.

Happy listening, and please, send feedback or suggestions for future topics to us. We'd love to hear from you.

Related:

Ken Mingis is Executive Editor at Computerworld.

5 collaboration tools that enhance Microsoft Office
  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon