TECH (talk): Have we already reached 'peak smartphone'?

First it was Apple's earnings miss (because of slower-than-expected iPhone sales). Then other smartphone makers reported lackluster sales. One analyst calls the market a 'mess.' So what's going on – and what does it mean for innovation?

TECH (talk): The sad state of the smartphone market
With smartphone sales slowing – even for the iconic iPhone – have we reached 'peak smartphone'? And if so, how does the industry innovate its way out of the funk?
In January, Apple surprised the tech world when it acknowledged that soft iPhone sales would cause a rare earnings miss

Then other smartphone makers said they were seeing the same kind of sales slowdown.

Analysts offered up a variety of reasons: prices are getting too high, people hang onto hardware longer, the global economy is slowing. You get the idea.

But what if it's all of those things and one more: a slowdown in actual innovation – the kinds of advances that make a new phone not just a want-to-get, but a must-have device? Maybe that means foldable phones. Or maybe we have to wait for real 5G networks (not the pretend 5G"E" network AT&T is now touting.)

That's the topic of this episode's discussion between Macworld's Michael Simon and Computerworld Executive Editor Ken Mingis as they try to figure out where the smartphone market is going and what's needed to goose sales.

For an audio-only version of this episode, click play (or catch up on all earlier episodes) below. Or you can find us on iTunes or Pocket Casts, where you can download each episode and listen at your leisure.

Happy listening, and please, send feedback or suggestions for future topics to us. We'd love to hear from you.

Ken Mingis is Executive Editor at Computerworld.

