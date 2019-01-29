Oh, grow up!...and down...and up...and down...

The plan is to add Wi-Fi to this factory, and to speed up the process they're trying something new this time, reports an IT pilot fish in the middle of the project.

"Somehow it was worked out between management and the union that I was to be allowed to take the scissor-lift training class and do the work myself," fish says.

"Don't know how that was managed, but I passed the training and received my operator's license.

"Of course I was stopped by a union steward every time I used the @#$%! thing, to make sure I had my card and that it was not expired.

"But I had a lot of fun playing with the lift!"

