How to quit smoking in 90 days

Pilot fish gets a job working as a field engineer for a small local tech company run by a pair of married couples.

"Every morning I would get a list of service calls for the day at the morning meeting," says fish.

"The couples that ran the company had really bad chain-smoking issues. Both of the guys had heart attacks in their 30s and 40s, but I guess Mr. Nick O' Tine was a hell of an attraction.

"So every morning, the couples lit up and smoked for an hour or two straight while we went over the day's agenda in an enclosed room with no ventilation.

"By the end of each meeting, I smelled like an ashtray.

"After three months, I just couldn't take it, and I finally quit."

