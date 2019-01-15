Google Keep cheat sheet

Google Keep lets you create notes and to-do lists that sync across your computer and phone or tablet. It's remarkably handy in a variety of ways. You can tag and search all your notes so they’re easy to find later. You can share your notes with other users and collaborate on them. You can record voice memos, and Keep will transcribe them as text notes. You can include images in your notes, and if text is shown in an image, the image shows up in search results. You can create time- or location-triggered reminders based on your notes.

Keep is included in G Suite and is available free for individual users as well. You can use it as a web app in a browser on your computer (Chrome and Firefox are supported, as are IE/Edge on Windows and Safari on macOS); it’s also available as an app for your Android or iOS mobile device. To use Keep, your device must be signed in to your Google user account, such as a corporate G Suite account or a Gmail account.

This guide walks you through how to quickly start using Keep. The screenshots and descriptions of the user interface refer specifically to the web version, but the same features are in the Keep mobile app — just laid out differently.