News Analysis

Mingis on Tech: Bent iPads and a bad quarter – Apple, WTF?

When some new iPad owners found their devices were bent, Apple acknowledged the issue and said, in essence, 'no problem.' More recently, the company said revenues would fall short of expectations. So what's going on?

Executive Editor, Computerworld |

Mobile
Mingis on Tech: First, it was bent iPads, then a bad quarter. Apple, WTF?
Mingis on Tech: First, it was bent iPads, then a bad quarter. Apple, WTF?
Closed Captioning Closed captioning available on our YouTube channel
More for you to like:
thumbnail
Mingis on Tech: All about the Google Pixel 3 Mingis on Tech: All about the...
program dirty 2018.06.05 13.21.40.00 31 25 23.still001
Mingis on Tech: WWDC recap Mingis on Tech: WWDC recap
sequence 01.00 00 06 24.still001
Mingis on Tech: What's up with wireless charging? Mingis on Tech: What's up with...
sequence 01.00 00 31 14.still001
Mingis on Tech: A preview of Mobile World Congress 2018 Mingis on Tech: A preview of...
Ken Mingis talks iPhone 10
Mingis on Tech: Is Apple's iPhone X the best phone for business? Mingis on Tech: Is Apple's iPhone... (32:03)
Mingis on Tech: The future of Enterprise devices
Mingis on Tech: Why companies are turning to 2-in-1s Mingis on Tech: Why companies are...
When some new iPad owners found their devices were bent, Apple acknowledged the issue and said, in essence, 'no problem.' Then the company announced revenues would fall short of expectations. What the heck is going on?
More like this

Want to get bent out of shape real quick? Buy one of Apple's new iPad Pros, find out that it's slightly bent, complain about it and then be told – by Apple – that it's still within manufacturing tolerances and won't be replaced.

Yes, that sounds like something from The Onion, but it's actually what's happened to some iPad owners in recent weeks.

Cue the outrage from Computerworld Executive Editor Ken Mingis (a long-time Apple user) and Macworld's Michael Simon – both of whom were stunned at how the issue has played out. (Simon calls it 'gaslightling.')

Then last week Apple CEO Tim Cook sent out a 1,400-word missive about the company's latest quarterly revenues, which will fall short of earlier expectations. Cook noted that the economy in China is slowing, which has affected iPhone sales – leading to lower (but still incredibly healthy) revenue. Cook also pointed out that people tend to keep their phones longer than they used to, the dollar is strong, and Apple's product releases in 2018 affected shipping dates.

He did not, alas, mention high iPhone prices. (Simon and Mingis weighed in on that little development as well.)

All in all, this episode of Mingis on Tech could be summed as the Apple WTF discussion.

Oh, and we're still waiting for the AirPower.

For an audio-only version of this episode, click play (or catch up on all earlier episodes) below. Or you can find us on iTunes or Pocket Casts, where you can download each episode and listen at your leisure.

Happy listening, and please, send feedback or suggestions for future topics to us. We'd love to hear from you.

Related:

Ken Mingis is Executive Editor at Computerworld.

5 collaboration tools that enhance Microsoft Office
  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon