Can't stay, gotta fly!

This sysadmin works for a non-profit organization on the West Coast, and he keeps strict office hours, reports a pilot fish in the know.

"He comes in at roughly 10 AM and is out the door at about 2 PM," fish says. "How he's managed to stay so long, we don't know.

"When his colleagues ask, 'What are you doing in the early morning and most of the afternoon?' he indignantly replies, 'Working from home!'

"One of his fellow sysadmins has a different explanation: 'He's well-traveled. In the morning he flies in on Alaska time, and in the afternoon he flies out on Florida time.'"

