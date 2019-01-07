Perfect, redefined

It's the early days of big-iron computing, when IT is called Data Processing and this programmer pilot fish has a program that has apparently compiled perfectly.

Well, not exactly. "I had exactly 256 errors in my program," fish says. "The mainframe compiler software used to have only one byte for counting compiler errors. My program took the whole mainframe down -- several times!

"After they figured out that it was my compilation that took the mainframe down, I got called in to a meeting with my manager and the data center manager.

"I was told I could only compile my program on weekends, and only under the supervision of the data center manager and his top mainframe programmer!

"Shortly after that, the mainframe was modified to use two bytes for counting compiler errors -- and my 'perfectly compiling' program was used to test the mainframe fixes."

Sharky doesn't need perfection -- just your true tale of IT life. And I could really use your story right now, so how about sending it to me at sharky@computerworld.com? You can also comment on today's tale at Sharky's Google+ community, and read thousands of great old tales in the Sharkives.

Get Sharky's outtakes from the IT Theater of the Absurd delivered directly to your Inbox. Subscribe now to the Daily Shark Newsletter.