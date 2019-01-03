New year, same old users

IT support pilot fish takes a call to help a user change a password on a webpage form -- and it reminds fish of just how much help-desk techs love password resets.

"I spent 25 minutes talking to him," fish groans. "There were only two buttons to press, Submit and Reset.

"You’d think that after pressing Reset three times and having it erase the passwords he typed in, he would try Submit -- right?

"But no -- our customer tried a fourth and then a fifth time, until he got the idea to hit the other button.

"This person was by all accounts a functional, employed adult..."

Sharky needs a new year's worth of stories of users, management and IT gone off the rails.

