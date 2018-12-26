The top 10 stories of 2018: Blockchain rises, open source reigns, trust wanes

In a year in which companies like Google, Oracle, Microsoft and SAP launched blockchain services, TradeLens – the electronic ledger for tracking global shipments designed by IBM and shipping conglomerate Maersk – stood out. The companies are giants in their respective fields, and at launch, TradeLens had more than 90 companies piloting the global program. Blockchain technology, often equated with cryptocurrencies, is at its core a programming architecture for distributed networks using cryptography to securely store data and transfer value. As such, it can be used as the basis for “smart” contracts and a host of other business applications. Whether or not TradeLens becomes an industry standard, it represents the real potential of blockchain more than bitcoin’s headline-grabbing ups and downs.