Christmas has been cancel--er, rescheduled!

Flashback to late 2005, when this pilot fish is part of the 24x7x365 staff for a bank's data center -- and Christmas is coming.

"The state's list of bank holidays moved the Christmas holiday from Sunday, Dec. 25th, to Monday, Dec. 26th," says fish.

"This seemed fair for the Monday to Friday staff. But data center staff worked either Tuesday to Saturday or Sunday to Thursday. I told management that Dec. 25th should be the holiday for data center staff.

"Management said that the holiday was Monday, Dec. 26th, not Dec. 25th.

"So data center staff worked Christmas Day for straight pay, and the day after Christmas was double-time pay for whoever covered the 'holiday.'"

The best present you could give Sharky is your true tale of IT life.

