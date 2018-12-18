You get what you pay for

This pilot fish actually looks at some of his spam, and for once his willingness to shovel through endless pitches for mail-order brides and offshore business deals is rewarded.

"It was in a message hawking a high-blood-pressure cure," fish says. "Sandwiched between the usual if-you-have-trouble-seeing-this-view-it-in-a-browser link and a few more links at the bottom there was a comment I'm pretty sure wasn't supposed to be visible."

It reads:

commenter can delete this message to hide from others. note: don't forget to add the time options after the command. nice video! :) i had to look up the arrow functions and using if/else without {} but other than that i think i got everything. edit: oh, another thing i had to look up was when to use let vs var vs const - still not 100% sure but from what i got it's always "use const/let and never use var". the super basic way i think of it is just always use let, unless i want to make sure something stays the same. if that's the case, then i'll use const. i think there are still reasons to use var, and i've had programmers way smarter than me explain why, but i can't remember and just decided not to worry lol.

Sighs fish, "He probably should have worried less about when to use var and more about when to delete his notes to himself..."

