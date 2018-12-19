Thinking Beyond Provisioning: Unified Endpoint Management

There’s no “one-size-fits-all” approach to provisioning and deploying devices to meet the needs and demands of today’s workforce. Today’s endpoints are as diverse as the workforce they serve and include desktops, mobile phones and tablets, rugged devices, and even the Internet of Things (IoT).

IT organizations have had to navigate a fast-changing mobile environment. In a series of IT Transformation Workshops conducted from 2010 to 2017 by Dell EMC and VMware, IT leaders were asked about their ability to provision desktop/end-user computing services within the environment. Most reported they needed up to a week to provision workspaces, but their goal is instant, on-demand provisioning.

Mobile management evolution

Managing the mobile ecosystem has evolved from Mobile Device Management (MDM), to Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) to today’s framework: Unified Endpoint Management (UEM).

MDM, and the related Mobile Application Management (MAM), addressed the demands of the initial flood of mobile devices—smartphones and tablets—into the enterprise. As organizations realized the need to support different types and brands of devices, including employee-owned, MDM enabled consistent provisioning of devices and apps, security policy management, and cost controls across a diverse environment.

According to IDC, EMM mobile device management integrates MDM, MAM and mobile content management (MCM) capabilities. However, that created separate management silos: smartphones and tablets; PCs and laptops; rugged, specialized devices. UEM provides a single platform to expand management across that entire diverse ecosystem.

Up to date and compliant

UEM keeps all endpoints up to date and compliant with corporate policies with minimal IT involvement, regardless of whether the endpoint is in the office, remote, or in the field. Working with one unified toolset to consistently manage any endpoint and any app, IT can more readily support the entire workforce. Users gain a consistent experience across the different devices they may be using.

But IT organizations shouldn’t assume they can just easily transition from MDM or EMM. “After solving organizational issues, getting apps modernized and figuring out how you're going to change the desktop deployment process, you have to determine if you have a tool you can use to start testing UEM,” advises Computerworld.

Cited by both IDC and Gartner as a leader in the emerging UEM category, VMware Workspace ONE is powered by AirWatch technology, a proven EMM platform. IDC points out that Workspace ONE ties together mobile, traditional, and virtual client computing technologies. The VMware approach enables IT to centrally manage every device, every app, and every mobile use case, both corporate-owned and BYOD.

According to Computerworld, a Gartner analyst appraised VMware Workspace One as “a standout in the capabilities it offers, particularly enabling enterprises to bridge the gap between traditional client management software, such as System Center Configuration Manager (SCCM) or LANDESK, and modern UEM tools.”

A unified endpoint management approach is essential to meeting the changing needs of the workforce. As digital business strategies evolve, enterprises must be able to support employees effectively where, when, and how they work.

