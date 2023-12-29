The top Chromebook tips of 2023

More than any other platform, Google's ChromeOS is in a constant state of evolution — and if you blink for a minute, you're bound to miss some promising new possibility or progression.

For those of us who rely on Chromebooks for work, that's fantastic. It means there's always something new to learn, uncover, and consider and always some intriguing new way to get stuff accomplished.

So behold: the most useful ChromeOS-related tips and tidbits from these Googley-scented quarters in recent months. Catch up while you can and make sure you're making the most of your work and/or personal technology for the coming year — and if you're still hungry for even more one-of-a-kind knowledge, come check out my Android Intelligence newsletter next to get three bonus tips this second and gooey Googley goodness in your inbox all year round.

Master the Chromebook basics

Got a new Chromebook? Or maybe just still learning your way around your old one? This guide will help you navigate the ever-expanding world of Chromebook apps and figure out how to get around ChromeOS like a pro.

Prepare for some surprises. These are the efficiency-enhancing ChromeOS file tricks you've been missing.

ChromeOS may be cloud-centric at its core, but you can get plenty accomplished offline on a Chromebook — if you set things up thoughtfully in advance.

Teach yourself some advanced ChromeOS tricks

The mother lode! Supercharge your ChromeOS experience with these time-saving tricks and techniques.

Zoom around your browser like nobody's business with these easy-to-miss Chrome OS maneuvers.

Looking to speed up Chrome? This guide will give you a noticeably better browsing experience — on a Chromebook or on any other computer where the Chrome browser is installed.

Expand your ChromeOS horizons

Google's got a great way to enhance your online reading experience, but you've really gotta work to find it.

If you aren't yet using these Google Tasks power tools, good golly: You're missing out.

Massive productivity upgrade, anyone?

These top-notch tools will help you get down to business consistently — no matter which device or platform you’re using at any given moment.

And a bonus bit of ChromeOS thinking...

Google's latest ChromeOS improvement brings Windows apps even closer to the heart of the operating system — with a very Googley twist.

And with that, we've reached the end of our 2023 ChromeOS coverage. What a ride it's been, eh? Don't unbuckle yet, though: If there's one surefire prediction for 2024, it's that we'll have plenty more to discuss here in the ever-overlapping areas of ChromeOS and Android.

Enjoy the brief bout of quiet — 'cause it won't stay that way for long.

Don't forget to sign up for my weekly newsletter to get three things to know and three things to try in your inbox every Friday!