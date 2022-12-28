The top Chromebook tips of 2022

More than any other platform, Google's ChromeOS is in a constant state of evolution — and if you blink for a minute, you're bound to miss some promising new possibility or progression.

For those of us who rely on Chromebooks for work, that's fantastic. It means there's always something new to learn, uncover, and consider and always some intriguing new way to get stuff accomplished.

So behold: the most useful ChromeOS-related tips and tidbits from these Googley-scented quarters in recent months. Catch up while you can and make sure you're making the most of your work and/or personal technology for the coming year — and if you're still hungry for even more one-of-a-kind knowledge, come check out my Android Intelligence newsletter next to get three bonus tips this second and gooey Googley goodness in your inbox all year round.

Master the Chromebook basics

Got a new Chromebook? Or maybe just still learning your way around your old one? This guide will help you navigate the ever-expanding world of Chromebook apps and figure out how to get around ChromeOS like a pro.

Prepare for some surprises. These are the efficiency-enhancing ChromeOS file tricks you've been missing.

ChromeOS may be cloud-centric at its core, but you can get plenty accomplished offline on a Chromebook — if you set things up thoughtfully in advance.

Teach yourself some advanced ChromeOS tricks

The mother lode! Supercharge your ChromeOS experience with these time-saving tricks and techniques.

Zoom around your browser like nobody's business with these easy-to-miss Chrome OS maneuvers.

Looking to speed up Chrome? This guide will give you a noticeably better browsing experience — on a Chromebook or on any other computer where the Chrome browser is installed.

Treat yourself to some early Chromebook presents

Efficiency-adorers, rejoice: This 20-second upgrade for the ChromeOS Virtual Desks system will have you hopping around your Chromebook at record speeds.

Expand your ChromeOS app horizons

Massive productivity upgrade, anyone?

Turn your Chromebook into a uniquely versatile modern computing machine with these ChromeOS-enhancing apps.

These standout PWAs are perfect for the ChromeOS environment, and they'll help you get more done without any of the usual baggage.

Ever wish your Chromebook desktop could work more like your Android phone's home screen? This crafty hack is just the Festivus present you've been craving.

And a bonus productivity perk...

These out-of-sight options connect Docs to Gmail and Google Calendar and make all of those services infinitely more useful.

And with that, we've reached the end of our 2022 ChromeOS coverage. What a ride it's been, eh? Don't unbuckle yet, though: If there's one surefire prediction for 2023, it's that we'll have plenty more to discuss here in the ever-overlapping areas of ChromeOS and Android.

Enjoy the brief bout of quiet — 'cause it won't stay that way for long.

