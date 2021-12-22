The top Chrome OS tips of 2021

More than any other platform, Chrome OS is in a constant state of evolution — and if you blink for a minute, you're bound to miss some promising new possibility or progression.

For those of us who rely on Chromebooks for work, that's fantastic. It means there's always something new to learn, uncover, and consider and always some intriguing new way to get stuff accomplished.

So behold: the most useful Chrome-OS-related tips and tidbits from these Googley-scented quarters in 2021. Catch up while you can and make sure you're making the most of your work and/or personal technology in the year ahead.

Master the Chrome OS basics

Got a new Chromebook? Or maybe just still learning your way around your old one? This guide will help you navigate the ever-expanding world of Chromebook apps and figure out how to get around Chrome OS like a pro.

Prepare for some surprises. These are the efficiency-enhancing Chrome OS file tricks you've been missing.

Chrome OS may be cloud-centric at its core, but you can get plenty accomplished offline on a Chromebook — if you set things up thoughtfully in advance.

Teach yourself some advanced Chrome OS tricks

The mother lode! Supercharge your Chrome OS experience with these time-saving tricks and techniques.

Some file-specific shortcuts that'll change your Chrome OS workflow for the better.

Treat yourself to some early Chromebook presents

Your Chromebook's got a new and improved way of getting stuff accomplished, and it'll take you all of 20 seconds to turn it on.

This hidden Chromebook gem is well worth your while to uncover.

Expand your Chromebook app horizons

Turn your Chromebook into a uniquely versatile modern computing machine with these Chrome-OS-enhancing apps.

These standout PWAs are perfect for the Chrome OS environment, and they'll help you get more done without any of the usual baggage.

Ever wish your Chromebook desktop could work more like your Android phone's home screen? This crafty hack is just the Festivus present you've been craving.

Try some next-level browser efficiency-boosters

Attention all Chrome-dwellers: This thoughtful new add-on will bring some useful new powers into your Chromebook browsing setup.

If you ever share your screen with anyone, this smart Chrome add-on is just what the geeky doctor ordered.

This Google-inspired tool will let you capture, share, and even collaborate on screenshots without ever leaving your browser.

And a bonus productivity perk...

No matter what email service you're using, this ingenious new tool will save you tons of time and make your favorite productivity apps even more useful.

And with that, we've reached the end of our 2021 Chrome OS coverage. What a ride it's been, eh? Don't unbuckle yet, though: If there's one surefire prediction for 2022, it's that we'll have plenty more to discuss here in the ever-overlapping areas of Chrome OS and Android.

Enjoy the brief bout of quiet — 'cause it won't stay that way for long.

