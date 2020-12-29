2020's most important Chrome OS advice and analysis

More than any other platform, Chrome OS is in a constant state of evolution — and if you blink for a minute, you're bound to miss some significant new improvement or addition.

I mean, heck, this past year alone, Chrome OS has gained support for Windows apps, in the enterprise, in addition to its existing support for Android and Linux programs; it's gotten an expanded and rebranded "Everything button" that changes the way you perform tasks and search for all sorts of information on a Chromebook; and it's on the brink of getting a fancy new Android-connecting Phone Hub along with some potentially transformative foundational adjustments to how the operating system works and what it does and doesn't include (whew!).

The best part? Whether you're a new Chromebook convert or a Chrome OS vet, the ecosystem's ongoing evolution means there's always something new to learn and consider. So behold: some of 2020's most useful and thought-provoking Chromebook tidbits. Catch up while you can and make sure you're making the most of your work and/or personal technology.

Part I: Chrome OS advice

Teach your Chromebook some helpful new tricks and set yourself up for more effective work — and play.

Fortify the heart of your Chromebook with a handful of quick clicks.

[Get fresh tips and insight in your inbox every Friday with JR's Android Intelligence newsletter. Exclusive extras await!]

Solve your Chromebook woes and keep yourself productive with these easy-to-implement, expert-approved solutions.

Give your browser a work-enhancing upgrade with this exceptional off-the-beaten-path add-on.

Save time and zip around your Chromebook like a pro with this massively improved (and immediately available!) take on Google's new Chrome Actions system.

Learn the ins and outs of Linux apps on a Chromebook and prepare to open up all sorts of interesting options.

Once you've mastered the basics, make your Chromebook even more capable with this carefully selected set of Linux apps for expanding Chrome OS's potential as a business tool.

Part II: Chrome OS analysis

A colossal change is on the way for Chromebooks — and if you're seeing only what's on the surface, you're missing what's most important.

Chrome OS is getting a super-Googley new superpower, and you'll definitely want to use it.

A seemingly small switch gives us a monumental clue about the future of Chrome OS — and maybe beyond.

Google's Chromebooks are constantly evolving and expanding in reach, but there's one tremendous opportunity still begging to be seized.

After years of tantalizing teases, Google's two primary platforms may finally be ready to take their relationship to the next level.

Google's business-aimed plan for making Windows apps available on Chromebooks is officially now available — and for the first time, we're able to test it out firsthand.

And a bonus productivity-booster...

Give Gmail's interface a much-needed minimalist makeover and watch your email efficiency soar.

And with that, we've reached the end of our 2020 Chrome OS coverage. What a ride it's been, eh? Don't unbuckle yet, though: If there's one surefire prediction for 2021, it's that we'll have plenty more to discuss here in the ever-overlapping areas of Chrome OS and Android.

Enjoy the brief bout of quiet — 'cause it won't stay that way for long.

Sign up for my weekly newsletter to get more practical tips, personal recommendations, and plain-English perspective on the news that matters.

[Android Intelligence videos at Computerworld]